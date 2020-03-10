Special Olympics South Carolina suspends all March events, practices over coronavirus concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Special Olympics South Carolina announced Tuesday that the organization is cancelling all events, competitions and practices due to coronavirus concerns.

The following three state events are cancelled:

State Basketball- March 14

Statehouse Rally for Special Olympics- March 31

State Cheer Competition- April 25

In addition to cancelling the state events listed above, Special Olympics South Carolina has suspended all local competitions and practices until March 31.

The organization said in a statement that Special Olympics programs worldwide are being advised to suspend all sport training and competition involving athletes through the month of March. The situation will be reevaluated after March 31.

“We do not make these decisions lightly,” Special Olympics South Carolina said in a statement. “Canceling events has a huge impact on more than 30,000 children and adults in our program, as well as thousands of coaches, volunteers, Unified Partners and family members.”

The release went on to say that Special Olympics South Carolina’s first priority is the safety of its athletes, coaches, volunteers and family members.