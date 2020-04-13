SPD officers to wear face masks to stop spread of COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting Monday, Savannah Police Department officers will be wearing face masks to fight the spread of COVID-19.

SPD Chief Roy Minter said on Twitter that the masks are for the safety of both officers and the Savannah community.

“Coupled with safe social distancing, we will continue to protect and serve through this crisis,” Minter said.

Face masks are one of the many things SPD is doing to flatten the curve in the community. On Sunday, SPD began using five drones to monitor Savannah. Two drones help enforce social distancing by playing prerecorded messages out loud. Learn more here.