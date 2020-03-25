SPD officers surprise 5-year-old who couldn’t celebrate his birthday due to coronavirus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 5-year-old boy got a special surprise from two Savannah Police Department officers Wednesday.

Asher’s birthday was Wednesday, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, he could not have a birthday party. Not only was the family concerned about practicing proper social distancing, but they were also concerned for Asher’s mother’s health, as she is a double transplant recipient.

SPD Detective Silver Leuschner heard about Asher’s birthday plans being cancelled, so she grabbed Officer Samantha Heard and set out to make him feel as special as possible on Wednesday.

Leuschner and Heard went to Asher’s house and surprised him by playing “Happy Birthday” from their SPD vehicle speakers. When Asher came outside, the officers gave him cupcakes and other goodies.

via Savannah Police Department

“They may not have been able to give out hugs, but they sure gave him a smile,” SPD shared in a Facebook post.

Happy birthday, Asher!