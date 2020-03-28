Southeast Georgia Health System launches COVID-19 screening hotline

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Southeast Georgia Health System will begin screening patients for coronavirus symptoms through the new, free COVID-19 Screening Hotline starting Monday.

The hotline number is 912-466-7222. It will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Health System says there are plans to expand hours and add weekend availability if needed.

According to the Health System, the hotline will be staffed with nurses and advanced practice providers. Patients who meet the criteria for an in-person COVID-19 screening will be given an appointment and instructions for either a virtual or in-person physical exam, and if needed, instructions for getting tested.

“Health experts around the world know that containment is our best course of action to curb the spread of coronavirus. For this reason, Southeast Georgia Health System rapidly mobilized resources to roll out a screening hotline that will address public concerns and help local medical providers identify who needs testing, who can quarantine at home and who needs immediate medical attention. The hotline is just one of many efforts the Health System is taking to protect our community,” Daniel L. Miller, M.D. said.

The Health System is asking the public to only call the hotline if they or a loved one are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. More advanced symptoms that need immediate medical attention include difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, sudden confusion and bluish lips or face.

