South Effingham HS football activities postponed due to COVID-19

EFFINGHAM, Ga. (WSAV) – Football-related activities at South Effingham High School have been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19 cases among players.

News 3 was notified of two letters from school officials, one issued on Thursday stating that a high school student who plays football tested positive and another sent out on Friday stating that three more players tested positive.

A source at the school confirmed the positive cases to News 3.

One of the letters states that the high school administration and parents have taken steps to isolate the athletes who will follow health guidelines for isolation and quarantine.

Students returned for their first day of school on Wednesday.