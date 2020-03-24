South Carolina schools to remain closed through April, McMaster says

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference introducing state Rep. Bobby Cox as his pick to lead the state’s veterans’ affairs agency, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced Tuesday that South Carolina schools will remain closed through the month of April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

McMaster and Spearman released the following statement on the decision:

“At this time, students, parents, and families should plan for South Carolina’s schools to remain closed through the month of April. Our dedicated teachers and school administrators have done a tremendous job in making it possible for our students to learn at home. We understand that the prospect of schools remaining closed for an extended period of time places stress and strain on parents and children. Rest assured, if there is any way to safely open our schools earlier, we will do that, but schools must remain closed to protect the health and safety of South Carolinians.” Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman

On March 15, McMaster issued an executive order to close public schools for students and nonessential employees through March 31.

McMaster’s office said the governor will issue an additional executive order to extend the K-12 closures through the month of April in the coming days. This order, like the first, will apply to the state’s public colleges, universities and technical colleges. Those schools are encouraged to maintain existing plans through virtual learning.