South Carolina health department experts anticipate ‘very rapid increase’ in COVID-19 vaccines over coming weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says 41,508 COVID-19 vaccines have been reported as administered across the state as of Saturday.

The vaccine doses will be administered daily, according to DHEC interim public health director Dr. Brannon Traxler.

“DHEC remains dedicated to working with our partners to ensure that everyone who wishes to be immunized against COVID-19 in South Carolina will be vaccinated,” Traxler said during a virtual press conference.

She adds that the health department has taken proactive steps to prepare for the expansion of vaccine allocation.

“Some of those actions include discussing with the South Carolina National Guard their capacity for their medics to assist with vaccination while also maintaining their invaluable assistance with testing efforts and hospitals across the state,” Traxler said.

The interim public health director adds that months ago, DHEC and partners identified storage opportunities to ensure South Carolina could meet the unique needs and requirements for storing COVID-19 vaccines.

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines must be stored at ultra-cold temperatures of minus 70 degrees Celsius, Traxler said.

“If needed, the vaccine could be stored at that temperature in those freezers for up to six months after the manufacturing date,” she said, adding, “We’ve identified over 25 locations statewide capable of storing over 2 million doses of ultra-cold frozen vaccines; that’s 17 times the amount of what we have received already of vaccines.”

DHEC also announced plans to help reach South Carolina’s rural and underserved communities where residents may have limited access to health care, transportation and internet connection as an information resource.

To meet those needs, the health department has resources in place to receive and break down the larger vaccine shipments.

“That is 975 dose trays of the Pfizer vaccine,” Traxler said, which will be redistributed in smaller quantities to areas that don’t have that ultra-cold storage capacity.

Traxler says the vaccine rollout has gone smoothly despite logistical complexities and the holiday season taking place during the first few weeks of vaccine administration.

“We’ll continue to see over the next couple of weeks a very rapid increase in the utilization rate of the vaccines,” Traxler said.