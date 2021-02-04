South Carolina governor opposes moving teachers up COVID-19 vaccine chain

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A group of South Carolina senators has submitted a proposal requesting teachers be prioritized in Phase 1a of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The lawmakers in support of the move include Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey. His proposal indicates that getting teachers vaccinated is the best way to get students back in school buildings full time.

“Schools need to be open and vaccination is not criteria for that,” said Molly Spearman, the state superintendent.

Spearman and Gov. Henry McMaster held a press conference Thursday where they insisted schools were not high-risk environments for community spread.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites extensive data showing there is, and I quote, ‘little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission,'” noted McMaster.

Spearman supported McMaster’s sentiment, mentioning studies have been done in the Charleston area showing no evidence that in-person learning leads to infection surges.

She says all schools should now be operating face-to-face while also developing a plan to get teachers vaccinated.

“We are going to be doing that to make sure that whenever the teachers can step up and get the vaccine that we got a plan in place,” said Spearman.

McMaster said that 37 out of the state’s 79 school districts have submitted plans on how they will disseminate vaccines to their teachers and critical workforce. He said 19 districts are still working on a plan and the 25 remaining districts either indicated they have no plan or don’t seem to be working on one.

Spearman said getting all them vaccinated will depend on supply.

“It’s going to take a little while,” she added.

Starting Monday, Phase 1a of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout will expand to include South Carolinians 65 and older.

“We don’t want to put a single younger healthier person in front of an older person who may die if they don’t get that vaccine,” said McMaster.

He said if the state receives more supply, they could get those who want the shot vaccinated by the end of the school year.

Of the state’s 122,876 educators, 57,307 of them are teachers. McMaster says a survey shows approximately 58% of them would get the vaccine when it becomes available.

“We are now at the beginning of February, and we expect to have much more vaccine coming in,” said McMaster, “it’s increased 20% in the last 10 days.”

“We’ve had some bottlenecks, and we eliminated most of those,” he added, “now is not that time to put a monkey wrench into this system.”

If senators act Thursday, the proposal could be in the House when they return to session Tuesday.

The governor could veto it, but the General Assembly has the power to put it in place with a two-thirds vote.