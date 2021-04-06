South Carolina gets $47M to amp up minority vaccine efforts

Coronavirus

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is getting a $47 million boost to its COVID-19 vaccination programs, particularly in minority communities.

The $47 million award announced Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is intended to shore up local efforts to expand vaccine deployment.

Officials say 75% of the total funding must toward programs and initiatives aimed at getting more vaccines into racial and ethnic minority communities.

The money could go toward training people to go door-to-door in their own areas, raise vaccine awareness and help people sign up for vaccine appointments.

Funds could also be used to hire community health workers focusing on bilingual outreach.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories