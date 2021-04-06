South Carolina gets $47M to amp up minority vaccine efforts

FILE – This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is getting a $47 million boost to its COVID-19 vaccination programs, particularly in minority communities.

The $47 million award announced Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is intended to shore up local efforts to expand vaccine deployment.

Officials say 75% of the total funding must toward programs and initiatives aimed at getting more vaccines into racial and ethnic minority communities.

The money could go toward training people to go door-to-door in their own areas, raise vaccine awareness and help people sign up for vaccine appointments.

Funds could also be used to hire community health workers focusing on bilingual outreach.