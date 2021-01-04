COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The superintendent of South Carolina’s public schools says she has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a tweet Monday, Molly Spearman says she is experiencing “mild symptoms” but will continue to do her work from home.
Spearman says that she learned on Sunday she had tested positive for the virus on Dec. 31.
Spearman says she had already been quarantining after her husband and son tested positive earlier last week.
A spokesman for the Education Department says Spearman was primarily experiencing fatigue.
News of her diagnosis came on the day that the state’s 780,000 public school children returned to school following the holiday break.
LATEST NEWS:
- Chatham Co. police officer fired after arrest on child sex charges
- Georgia runoff: Will we know the winners on Tuesday night?
- South Carolina education superintendent tests positive for COVID-19
- Third stimulus checks: Are $2,000 checks still possible in 2021?
- Horry County Schools covered up ‘toxic mold’ while students and teachers got sick, lawsuit claims