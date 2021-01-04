South Carolina education superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman addresses the initial gathering of accelerateSC, a group tasked with advising Gov. Henry McMaster on safely scaling the state’s economy back up amid the new coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The superintendent of South Carolina’s public schools says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet Monday, Molly Spearman says she is experiencing “mild symptoms” but will continue to do her work from home.

Spearman says that she learned on Sunday she had tested positive for the virus on Dec. 31.

have only mild symptoms. We will continue to follow CDC and DHEC protocols for isolation and quarantine. While isolating, I plan to continue to work from home and meet virtually as so many others in the education community have done this school year. (2/2) — Molly Spearman (@Molly_Spearman) January 4, 2021

Spearman says she had already been quarantining after her husband and son tested positive earlier last week.

A spokesman for the Education Department says Spearman was primarily experiencing fatigue.

News of her diagnosis came on the day that the state’s 780,000 public school children returned to school following the holiday break.