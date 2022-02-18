South Carolina DHEC to close testing sites, end daily case reports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina health officials announced changes Friday in their COVID-19 testing and case reporting strategy.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said they will begin closing DHEC-managed testing sites beginning March 1.

DHEC said that decreased demand for drive-through PCR testing and availability of rapid at-home tests prompted the changes.

The agency will also stop reporting daily case counts beginning March 15. DHEC said they will continue to report hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19.

Full list of changes: