Some COVID-19 restrictions lifted for fully vaccinated 3ID soldiers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some 3rd Infantry Division soldiers at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield can enjoy a bit of normalcy after certain travel and activity restrictions have been lifted.

As of Wednesday, 3ID soldiers who have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can now eat indoors at restaurants off-post, visit tattoo parlors, attend outdoor sporting events and amusement parks.

These soldiers will need to carry a hard or digital copy of their vaccine at all times.

For those without both doses of the vaccines, all General Order 1 restrictions still remain in place.

Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto announced the changes in a virtual town hall Wednesday. He said it’s estimated about 15% of the Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield community is vaccinated or has COVID-19 immunity.

