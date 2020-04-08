Sheriff: Chatham County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sheriff John Wilcher.

The sheriff says the inmate is in a negative pressure isolation cell and is under the care of medical professionals. Additional details about the inmate’s condition were not immediately released.

“We are following the direction of the Georgia Department of Health and will quarantine all staff and inmates that may have been exposed,” Wilcher said.

This comes after a word that an employee contracted the virus and was isolated at home. However, in an interview with News 3 last week, Wilcher said that the employee had not had any contact with inmates because he works in other areas of the jail.

Wilcher shared other ways the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is combatting coronavirus:

The temperature of potentially exposed inmates is taken twice per day.

Potentially exposed staffers will quarantine at home.

All inmates have immediate access to our 24-hour medical staff and facilities.

When an inmate is processed into the Chatham County Jail, a nurse conducts a health screen.

When an inmate is discharged from our jail, they receive a health screen and information regarding COVID-19.

CCSO is working with the judicial system to decrease our inmate population through the appropriate processing procedures.

We receive court orders dictating which inmates are discharged.

“My priority as sheriff of Chatham County is the health and safety of our staff, inmates and everyone in our community,” Wilcher said. “We will continue to keep you informed with regular updates.