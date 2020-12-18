Several Beaufort Co. basketball teams quarantine due to COVID-19

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Several teams in the Beaufort County School District are quarantining due to positive COVID-19 cases among players.

According to the district, only three student-athletes tested positive, but numerous teammates and some coaches were identified as close contacts.

Six teams are impacted, including the basketball teams at Battery Creek, Beaufort, Bluffton and May River high schools as well as the JV team at May River High School and the varsity cheerleading squad at Bluffton High school.

Here’s a full breakdown provided by the district:

May River High School Basketball 1 positive player 12 Varsity players quarantining thru 12/29 12 Junior Varsity players quarantining thru 12/29 2 coaches quarantining thru 12/29

Battery Creek High School Basketball 1 positive player 11 Varsity players quarantining thru 12/30 1 coach quarantining thru 12/30

Beaufort High School Basketball 1 positive player 13 Varsity players quarantining thru 12/30 2 coaches quarantining thru 12/30

Bluffton High School Basketball No positive players 13 Varsity players quarantining thru 12/29 as a result of playing Beaufort High School No coaches quarantining

Bluffton High School Varsity Cheerleading 1 positive athlete 10 athletes quarantining thru 12/29 1 coach quarantining



According to BCSD’s COVID-19 dashboard, as a whole, the district saw 22 positive cases among students and staff last week. Since they began tracking cases in late September, a total of 206 cases have been recorded.

Across the county, daily case numbers have been trending higher following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The school district is set to resume face-to-face instruction five days a week on Jan. 4 after the winter break.