Senator Ossoff hosts virtual COVID-19 town hall tonight

MARIETTA, GA – DECEMBER 30: Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff speaks at a Latino meet and greet and literature distribution rally on December 30, 2020 in Marietta, Georgia. In the lead-up to the January 5 runoff election, Georgia Senate nominee Jon Ossoff continues to focus on early voting efforts across metro Atlanta. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Sen. Ossoff will host a virtual town hall Monday at 7:30 p.m. to field questions from Georgians about COVID-19 and the American Rescue Plan.

The virtual town hall will be live on the senator’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.

Sen. Ossoff said this town hall is apart of his commitment to remain transparent and accountable to his constituents.

The American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion legislation moving through Washington to ensure free COVID-19 vaccines, $1,400 stimulus checks, tax credits to families and $4 billion to reopen Georgia’s public schools.

DPH reported 954 new cases of COVID-19 across Georgia on Sunday and has administered 2,325,495 doses (including second shots) in total to date.