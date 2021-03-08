Senate passes ‘American Rescue Plan’

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – The $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” will head back to the House of Representatives for one final vote Tuesday.

The Senate passed the bill Sunday along party lines.

Still, Democrats say concessions were made in the spirit of bipartisanship.

“A lot of the changes in this bill came because of our gatherings and us working together,” said West Virginia’s Senator Joe Manchin.

Those changes included lowering the extra federal unemployment benefit to $300 a week, from $400.

Billions in funding for schools, state and local governments were included and remain a sore spot for Republicans.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2Obc4BH