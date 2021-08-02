Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID: ‘Very glad I was vaccinated’

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks about the United States-Mexico border during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – Sen. Lindsey Graham has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Republican senator from South Carolina says he received the diagnosis Monday despite being vaccinated.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now,” Graham said. “My symptoms would be far worse.”

The senator said he started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and visited the House physician Monday morning.

He says at this time, he feels like he has a sinus infection with mild symptoms.

Graham says he’ll be in quarantine for 10 days.

Last week, the Capitol’s attending physician informed members that masks would again have to be worn inside the House at all times.