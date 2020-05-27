Sen. Kelly Loeffler visits Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local non-profits have been providing thousands of meals for those in need since the start of the pandemic. Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler visited Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia where she helped the Georgia National Guard package meals for families across the Savannah area.

Senator Loeffler is recognizing the amount of food insecurity across Georgia amid the coronavirus pandemic. She’s using her platform to make sure no Georgian goes hungry.

“We are trying to help as many people as we possibly can,” Executive Director for Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Mary Jane Crouch said.

With the help of the Georgia National Guard, Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has been able to provide more than 700 meals a day across 21 of Georgia’s coastal counties.

“It highlights it everywhere that a lot of people are one paycheck away from needing food assistance from the food bank,” Crouch said.

Senator Kelly Loeffler has made it her goal to help those at risk of going hungry in the age of this pandemic. It highlights that its even more critical than ever before to help all Georgians have a hot meal at the end of each day.

“The priorities are making sure we’re addressing coronavirus as and where we are in our communities with what the needs are today,” Loeffler said.

Executive Director Mary Jane Crouch said people are worried that food insecurity could last until the end of the year.

“A lot of people that are coming to our mobile food pantries and that are calling are saying I’ve never ever had to go to a food bank before but now I can pay my water bill or I can buy food,” Crouch said.

Loeffler points to COVID-19 knocking almost 40 million Americans out of work.

“Looking at food insecurity this is something we need to address pretty rapidly and making sure that that support continues throughout this pandemic and its after-effects in terms of unemployment,” Loeffler said.

As unemployment rises Loeffler said this pandemic has doubled the number of those who are going hungry. In addition, she believes that the steps being taken to reopen Georgia’s economy have been appropriate.