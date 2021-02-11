Select CVS locations in Georgia, South Carolina offering COVID-19 vaccine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – CVS Pharmacy has opened scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine appointments and will begin inoculations on Friday.

Select locations are offering the vaccine in South Carolina and Georgia. As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the CVS website says the Port Royal location is fully booked, but appointments are still available in Savannah.

CVS has played a large role in testing and the vaccine rollout at long-term care facilities.

“I am grateful to CVS for their continued partnership in those efforts and look forward to continuing to work together to administer this life-saving vaccine to the people of Georgia,” Gov. Brian Kemp stated.

To book an appointment, visit CVS.com, use the CVS Pharmacy app or call 800-746-7287. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

For more information on vaccine locations in Georgia and South Carolina, visit wsav.com/vaccine.