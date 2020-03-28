Second round of protective medical equipment distributed to S.C. counties for COVID-19 response

(U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Roby Di Giovine and Spc. David Erskine, South Carolina National Guard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina received a second shipment of medical equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile to help the COVID-19 response in the state.

The S.C. National Guard distributed face shields, surgical masks, gowns, N95 respirators, coveralls and gloves to every county in the state on Friday.

Of the counties is WSAV’s viewing area, Beaufort County received the most supplies. Beaufort County healthcare providers received 3,500 surgical masks and over 1,400 respirators.

To see a full breakdown of supply distribution throughout the state, click here.

As of Friday afternoon, South Carolina has 539 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 13 deaths.