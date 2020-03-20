Second Harvest will host food giveaway for people struggling from COVID-19 impact

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – America’s Second Harvest Food Bank is trying to help people who are struggling right now in Chatham County.

Cars can line up at the Second Harvest’s location on President Street on Saturday, March 21st for a first-come-first serve food distribution. Mary Jane Crouch, the charity’s executive director, said they have plenty of food to help the people who are hurting right now.

“We just really want to make sure that everyone knows we’re here for the long-term. You know, we are your local community food bank and we’re here to make sure that no child or adult, family, senior or anyone goes hungry,” Crouch said.

The local charity will be providing specifically for people who have a serious need and are struggling from the loss of a job or some other impact caused by COVID-19. The food bank is working to help all 21 counties that they actively serve, and they want the community to know that this will not be their only food drive. Crouch asked members of the community with less serious needs to forego this weekend’s drive, and attend the next distribution event.

Staff and volunteers at Second Harvest will practice social distancing and other safety measures to keep the community and their employees safe.

The drive thru food giveaway will go from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21st at America’s Second Harvest on President Street.