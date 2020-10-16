SCCPSS: West Chatham Elementary to close temporarily due to COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – West Chatham Elementary School will be closing down for a week due to positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), the cases were identified among administrative personnel in the front office.

“At this time, there is no indication that the personnel who have tested positive for the coronavirus have been in close contact with any students at the school, but we ask parents to monitor their child closely for symptoms,” SCCPSS stated. “We have been working closely with local public health officials to ensure the proper recommendations are followed to isolate staff diagnosed with COVID-19 and identify close contacts.”

If a child develops symptoms of the virus, SCCPSS asks parents to keep the student out of school and group activities (sports or playgroups, for example) and contact their health care provider.

Students will utilize virtual instruction from Oct. 19 to 23. SCCPSS provided the following instructions:

Students should follow their normal instructional schedule and log on to itsLearning for classes during the closure.

Any questions about assignments or instruction during the closure should be directed to your child’s teacher.

District officials say the school will be deep cleaned and disinfected while the building is closed.

Parents will hear about the school reopening no later than the close of business on Thursday, Oct. 22. SCCPSS said if virtual instruction needs to continue beyond next week, an update will be provided.