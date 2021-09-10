SCCPSS providing vaccine incentives for employees to fight COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) wants more employees to roll up their sleeves and fight against COVID-19.

SCCPSS teamed up with Chatham Area Transit, Chatham County and the City of Savannah for a vaccine incentive program. A press conference is planned Monday at 2 p.m. at the Commission Chambers at the Old Courthouse to roll out the program and release more details.

“We want to bring greater awareness to the benefits of the vaccination and provide a one-time supplemental pay benefit to employees who seek to receive this additional level of protection from the COVID-19 virus,” says Dr. Ann Levett, Superintendent of Schools.

SCCPSS says the Federal American Rescue Plan will fund the program. Employees who are already fully vaccinated will also earn the bonus.

Levett says the incentive program stemmed from the realization that district closures have impacts on the Hostess City and the county as a whole.