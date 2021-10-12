SCCPSS says fewer than 70 students test positive for COVID, 755 in quarantine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) released its latest COVID-19 statistics, showing 67 students tested positive and 755 are in quarantine. That means around 0.19% of students were positive and more than 2% are in quarantine.

This marks the second consecutive week of fewer than 100 students testing positive. SCCPSS also reported 11 staff members were infected and 37 are in quarantine.

Chatham County’s COVID-19 infections continue to drop, now reporting a 7-day average of 46 cases, according to the Coastal Health District. The community transmission index — which accounts for new cases per 100,00 residents — has dipped below 300 for the first time since July 26.

While the county’s COVID infections continue to drop, the community-wide transmission remains above 100, now sitting at 281. Mayor Van Johnson said community spread is still too high to remove the city’s mask mandate. All SCCPSS students are required to wear masks.

Anything over 100 is considered high community spread and the last time the county reported below 100, was July 14.

Weekly COVID-19 reports for the district to date:

Week 1: 233 students and 37 staffers

Week 2: 352 students and 44 staffers

Week 3: 437 students and 76 staffers

Week 4: 477 students and 83 staffers

Week 5: 360 students and 72 staffers

Week 6: 219 students and 38 staffers

Week 7: 154 students and 29 staffers

Week 8: 116 students and 23 staffers

Week 9: 88 students and 9 staffers

Week 10: 67 students and 11 staffers

Chatham County reached a COVID milestone recently, fully vaccinating half of its population. Also, 56% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

SCCPSS says it will release weekly COVID-19 reports throughout the school year. Read the full report below.