SCCPSS reports nearly 440 students with COVID; concerned parents want virtual option

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nearly 440 Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) students contracted COVID-19 and 3,258 are in quarantine in the third week back in school.

SCCPSS says 76 staffers caught the novel coronavirus and 150 are quarantining as well. That means more than 1% of all students have tested positive and 9% are in quarantine.

The district, which requires masks for all students and staff, plans to release updated COVID-19 numbers each week.

“Enough is enough,” said concerned SCCPSS parent Shantel Jackson-Aris. “When I say enough is enough, I pretty much want to be an advocate for our children.”

Aris and some other parents are frustrated with the school system for not providing more families with a remote learning option as COVID numbers rise.

Each school’s COVID-19 numbers are listed in the document below.

Godley Station School reported the most infections with 28 and 70 students in quarantine. However, Port Wentworth Elementary reports the most quarantined students with 219.

This all comes as Chatham County reports its highest number of cases, hospitalizations, and community transmission ever. The daily new COVID-19 case count in the Coastal Health District is 614. Six weeks ago it was 16.

In Chatham County alone, the average number of new daily cases is 290, with 304 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The latest community transmission index, which accounts for the number of positive cases per 100,00 residents is 1357.

When the city of Savannah reinstated its mask mandate, that number was 289.

“The numbers are steadily increasing. Why can’t our children stay home?” said Aris. “Why can’t our children stay in a safe environment?”

One parent who asked not to be identified said: “Their first priority is not these kid’s safety, and I have a major concern about that.”

Afraid of the well-being of her children, she made the decision to homeschool.

School leaders say they will work to increase the capacity for virtual learning when more teachers are hired.