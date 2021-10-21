SCCPSS reports less than 50 COVID-19 cases among students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A steady decline in COVID-19 cases continues for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS).

For the week of Oct. 9 to 15, the district saw 49 cases among students (0.14%), while only four staff members tested positive (0.07%).

There were 447 students (1.24%) and 22 staff members (0.39%) in quarantine.

SCCPSS’ cases peaked in the fourth week back to school, with 477 students and 83 employees positive for COVID. For the last seven weeks, case totals have decreased week over week.

Weekly COVID-19 reports for the district to date:

Week 1: 233 students and 37 staffers

Week 2: 352 students and 44 staffers

Week 3: 437 students and 76 staffers

Week 4: 477 students and 83 staffers

Week 5: 360 students and 72 staffers

Week 6: 219 students and 38 staffers

Week 7: 154 students and 29 staffers

Week 8: 116 students and 23 staffers

Week 9: 88 students and 9 staffers

Week 10: 67 students and 11 staffers

Week 11: 49 students and 4 staffers

All but one SCCPSS school reported zero or single-digit cases of COVID-19 in week 11.

Rice Creek School, comprised of 3rd- through 8th-grade students in Port Wentworth, saw 14 cases among students and 85 quarantines. There were no cases or quarantines for staff members.

The school district’s numbers reflect those of the entire county. The Coastal Health District has reported steady decreases for Chatham County since mid-August.

The county’s percentage of positive tests remains moderate, according to CHD, but a high community transmission index.

According to the state health department, 51% of residents in Chatham County are considered fully vaccinated.