SCCPSS reports 1% of students COVID positive, down from week prior

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After four weeks of increases in COVID-19 cases, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System reports a drop in positive cases and quarantines.

According to the district, from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, there were 360 positive cases among students and over 2,400 quarantined.

That breaks down to 1% of the student population testing positive for the virus, compared to 1.33% positive the week prior. Student quarantines now account for 6.83% of the district’s population after reaching nearly 10% last week.

SCCPSS reports 72 staff members (almost 1.3%) tested positive for COVID, and 143 were quarantined (0.3%). That’s 11 fewer cases and 22 fewer quarantines than in the week prior.

Positive students Positive personnel Quarantined students Quarantined personnel Week 5 360 72 2,460 143 Week 4 477 83 3,479 165 Week 3 437 76 3,258 119 Week 2 352 44 4,042 215 Week 1 233 37 1,143 77 SCCPSS 2021-22 SY COVID-19 Transmission Information

New Hampstead High School saw the most cases among students, with 19 positive. Meanwhile, Islands High School reported 131 quarantined students, the most of any other SCCPSS school.

Beach High School was the only school in the district to shift to virtual learning from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 due to COVID.

Masks have been required for all SCCPSS students and staff since the first day of school.

It’s expected COVID-19 could increase in the next few weeks reflecting transmission from the Labor Day weekend. Throughout the pandemic, holiday gatherings and travel have repeatedly brought on an increase in cases.