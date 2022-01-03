SCCPSS: No changes to COVID protocol as students return from winter break

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some school districts in Georgia are returning from the winter break virtually as the state confronts the omicron surge.

Several school systems in the Atlanta area have made the switch to online due to COVID-19 cases.

WSAV News 3 checked in with the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) about any changes ahead of Tuesday’s return to the classroom, and so far, the protocol will remain the same.

“The SCCPSS community demonstrated its ability to be flexible and adaptable as conditions evolved. We also demonstrated our commitment to living and working as safely as possible under pandemic conditions,” a message to families from Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett reads. “We will continue to implement measures that protect the wellbeing of our community and allow us to meet our goal of safely educating our students.”

Levett said masking, social distancing, testing and vaccinations have made it possible for SCCPSS to continue in-person instruction safely.

She ensured the district is preparing for any operational effects due to the COVID surge.

“If there are situations that require adjustments that may impact family routines, we will notify you as soon as possible through all available communication channels,” the superintendent stated.

The district’s COVID cases peaked in late August of 2021, in line with trends across the county as the delta variant surged. SCCPSS did take additional precautions in some instances, like shifting one high school to online learning for a week.

So what can families do now to prepare?

“We encourage you to develop emergency plans for such situations,” Levett stated. “To ensure we are able to reach you immediately, please make sure school officials have accurate contact information for your family.”