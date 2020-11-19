SCCPSS custodial staff on the frontlines of COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The custodial staff within the Savannah-Chatham County School System (SCCPSS) has been hard at work deep cleaning more than they ever have before. These are some of the frontline workers we don’t often hear about.

“In my eyes, all of the custodians are real heroes,” Executive Director of Maintenance and Operations Ashok Batra said.

At Williams Elementary School in Savannah, head custodian Jennifer Smith is working to make sure all staff and students are safe from the coronavirus.

There are no days that go by when Smith isn’t thinking about their safety, but she says the weight on her shoulders isn’t too heavy.

“No, because it’s something that I normally do. I just want to make sure it’s clean and nobody gets sick,” Smith said.

It’s work that gets done every day and it’s the work that matters most right now. You may rest assured these schools are being cleaned top to bottom from the bookshelves to the window sills.

Every touchpoint is cleaned numerous times a day while foggers help fully disinfect the buildings. This team says they will stop at nothing to make sure the buildings remain virus-free.

“In all actuality, one of the safest places to be in Chatham County is within the school building,” Director of Maintenance and Operations Frank Hendrix told News 3.

He said the staff realizes they’re not cleaning just to clean but cleaning for health.

“We can’t control the outside forces, but we want to make sure anytime anybody comes into any of the Board of Education schools or facilities they can feel safe and comfortable,” Hendrix said.

Custodians are truly the unsung heroes in the eyes of Batra.

“They’re the ones that make us feel safe. They are the ones who are cleaning every day,” Batra said.

“I have a really excellent crew. They are veterans,” Smith said.

Each week the school buildings will be deep cleaned on Wednesdays. Staff and students will work remotely on these days until further notice.