SCCPSS closing Port Wentworth Early Learning Center due to COVID-19

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Port Wentworth Early Learning Center is closing for in-person learning through the Thanksgiving break due to COVID-19.

According to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), confirmed positive cases of the virus were identified “among the limited number of in-person staff at the school.”

“The district has been working closely with local public health officials to ensure the proper recommendations are followed to isolate staff diagnosed with COVID-19 and identify close contacts,” SCCPSS stated. “If a child has been identified as a close contact, school personnel will contact the family directly.”

Port Wentworth ELC serves pre-K through second grade and currently has six classes with eight students each, according to the district.

Students must return to virtual learning from Wednesday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 20, and in-person learning is expected to return on Monday, Nov. 30, following the Thanksgiving break, for students enrolled in the hybrid option.

The school will be deep cleaned and disinfected during the closure.

Officials say parents can expect an update on the center reopening no later than close of business on Tuesday, Nov. 24.