SCCPSS: Beach High to go virtual for week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Beach High School is shifting to virtual learning for the next week due to COVID-19, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) announced Friday.

Officials say the decision was made based on positive cases and the possibility for additional transmission.

Beach High’s game against Jenkins for Friday has been canceled and there will be no school activities held next week.

This is the first SCCPSS school to make such a move.

In recent days, several local districts have announced plans to move online temporarily due to COVID. When asked if SCCPSS planned to do the same, the district stated, in part, “the superintendent has made it very clear that her goal is to keep schools open five days a week for in-person instruction this year using available mitigation strategies.”

The district was one of the few school systems in the area to start off the year with a mask requirement, which remains in place for all SCCPSS students and staff.

COVID-19 cases and quarantines are released once a week. According to SCCPSS, for the week of Aug. 16 to 20, four students had tested positive, with 32 in quarantine. Updated numbers are expected to be released Tuesday.

SCCPSS says “extensive” contact tracing procedures have been completed and all close contacts have been identified.