SC Senate approves proposal barring mandatory COVID vaccines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has approved a proposal to prevent employers from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for workers.

The resolution advanced by senators unanimously Wednesday states that employers can’t punish or fire their workers for refusing to get the shots. The measure also states that the health department would not be able to require people who don’t get vaccinated to quarantine or isolate themselves.

The proposal does make some exceptions for hospitals and other employers working with populations who are especially vulnerable to the virus. Employers could still require quarantines for workers exposed to COVID-19 and provide incentives for employees to get the vaccine.