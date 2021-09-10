SC House Speaker, other Republicans vow vaccine order fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republicans in the South Carolina House, plan to meet as soon as they can to figure out how to fight back against President Joe Biden’s order that all larger businesses require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
House Speaker Jay Lucas sent a letter to his Republican colleagues telling them it goes against every notion of privacy. But Lucas says House Republicans need to respond in a way that is legal since they are out of session.
Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey says he thinks Biden’s order will be overturned before lawmakers could return.
South Carolina is in the bottom 10 in the U.S. in the percentage of fully vaccinated people at just under 45%.