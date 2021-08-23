SC health leaders say full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine should provide motivation to get vaccinated

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — More than 2 million South Carolinians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. That’s about 46% of the eligible population, according to the state health department.

State health officials are hopeful the remaining 54% will choose to get vaccinated after the FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

DHEC Director Dr Simmer said the full approval for the vaccine for anyone over the age of 16 shows how safe and effective the vaccines are at preventing severe illness from COVID-19.

In a statement, he also said the full approval from the FDA also supports the fact the purpose of the vaccine is to protect human health and lives

According to DHEC, 88% of the 14,262 reported cases in July in the state were people not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. They also made up 79% of the deaths.

“The key difference between full approval and an EUA is the length of time spent studying those who have received the vaccine, including a longer review period of data associated with any adverse events. Anyone who has remained hesitant about the vaccines should use this full approval as motivation to get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine as soon as possible.“ Dr. Edward Simmer/Director, SC DHEC

Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted after the FDA’s announcement. He encouraged anyone who wants the vaccine, to go ahead and get it.

