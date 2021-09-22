SC family shares battle with MIS-C, daughter recovering after week in the hospital

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate 10-year-old is recovering from a rare condition associated with COVID. Lyla Stovall’s parents told WSPA News, it all started with a sore neck and ended with MIS-C. Now, as pediatric COVID cases continue to rise, her parents want others to be on alert.

Lyla Stovall is back doing what she loves, kicking the soccer ball.

“There were days to imagine her recovering, was just hard,” said Lyla’s Mom, Kelly Stovall.

But not too long ago, Lyla wasn’t running on any soccer field. She was battling MIS-C, an inflammatory syndrome that doctors say can develop in kids following a COVID diagnosis.

“Watch out for those post-COVID things that go on which in some cases like MIS-C, are more dangerous than COVID itself,” Justin Stovall, Lyla’s Dad told us.

It all started four weeks after her family contracted a mild case of COVID. Her parents, Justin and Kelly Stovall told us, she quickly recovered from that but then started not feeling right.

“She woke up and just didn’t have a lot of energy one day. I didn’t think a whole lot about it until, she complained about neck pain and said her neck was really stiff,” Kelly Stovall explained.

Within days, her fever spiked and the telltale signs appeared.

“She started to get a rash up her arms and then a strawberry tongue, which is a clear indicator of MIS-C,” said Justin Stovall.

She was admitted to the hospital where her parents told us, she got much worse before better.

“Her oxygen dropped, her blood pressure dropped, her fever at the highest was 105. She had inflammation everywhere, her eyes were swollen shut, her face was swollen,” Stovall said.

Upstate doctors told us stories like Lyla’s are becoming less rare in South Carolina, as COVID rages on.

Especially for those under 10 who aren’t currently eligible to get a vaccine. Dr. Anna-Kathryn Burch with Prisma Health said she is counting down the days for when that time comes.

“We are seeing children in this age group who are admitted for COVID but it will also hopefully help with MIS-C,” Dr. Anna-Kathryn Burch with Prisma Health said.

As for Lyla, her parents told us, she has come a long way. They’re also very thankful to everyone who has helped during this journey, including the hospital staff.

“I’ve been feeling really good, I’ve been getting back to soccer,” Lyla Stovall told WSPA News.

Her parents told us, they plan to get her vaccinated against COVID when she’s eligible but until then, they will be taking it easy.

“Because of what her body has been through and how her immune system has responded to COVID, we’re going to have to watch closely over the next six months,” Justin Stovall said.