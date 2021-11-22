SC Dept. of Education, DHEC partner to launch COVID-19 jingle campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) teams up with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control (DHEC) for an engaging COVID-19 vaccine campaign, encouraging grade school students to channel their creativity.

The Sing It to Win It jingle campaign encourages students to record a 15 to 30-second tune that promotes the COVID-19 vaccine. Five finalists will be chosen and published to both the SCDE and DHEC social media channels.

The school that places first will receive $10,000 towards its music program, the runner-up will receive $5,000, and the third-place winner will receive $3,000.

“This innovative jingle campaign is [a] way to get students involved and tap into their creativity,” says State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “Music has a way of bringing people together and we’re thrilled this program will also invest in school music programs.”

Students, classes, or groups can record their jingle as either a group or individually to the campaign’s website, SingItToWin.com.

Jingles must be submitted by January 31, 2022, at 11:59 P.M.

“Our hope is that this contest will be a fun way for South Carolina’s students to express their creativity while also playing a role in our state’s vaccination efforts,” said DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer. “This contest is a win for all parties involved, with the overall goal of protecting our students, teachers, and school faculty through safe, effective COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Jingles can be voted on via the agencies’ social media accounts, and the winner will be revealed on February 11, 2021.

For more information on the jingle contest, visit SingItToWinIt.com.

