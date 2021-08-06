Say ‘YES’ Summer: DPH to kick off vaccination events in Savannah

Say “YES” Summer will kick off Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Forsyth Farmers’ Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – State health officials are pushing for more Georgians to get vaccinated this summer and stop the spread of COVID-19 and its delta variant.

Starting next week, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) will be hosting walk-up vaccination events in Savannah, Athens and Atlanta.

The Say “YES” Summer events will take place in popular public places with art installations and educational opportunities.

Vaccinations will be provided for free and won’t require appointments, insurance or identification.

“COVID vaccination has never been more important than it is right now,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey. “These events provide easy access to vaccination – even make it fun and entertaining – in non-traditional, but convenient settings.

Say “YES” Summer will kick off the morning of Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Forsyth Farmers’ Market and continue in the evening outside Grayson Stadium during the Savannah Bananas game against Macon Bacon.

DPH plans to expand the events to other areas of the state.