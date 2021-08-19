Savannah Voice Festival resumes following COVID concern

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After a COVID-19 scare and brief suspension, The Savannah Voice Festival resumes.

“We knew going into this that it was going to be something that was going to have to be done responsibly,” said Maria Zouves, executive director of The Savannah Voice Festival.

Festival production was suspended recently due to potential COVID exposure among performers.

“Rather than create the domino effect we know can happen with the variant, we closed back up, made sure we took the appropriate solid testing PCR,” said Zouves. “We are all negative and the exposure was not substantiated.”

The group said they are learning to be flexible and are doing everything they can to make sure guests are comfortable.

“We decided to physically distance our audiences, so we are offering our shows in most cases twice with two different showings,” said Zouves. “This allows people to have safe distances, fully masked throughout the show and whenever indoors.”

She continued, “Our audience has been barred from the production, staff, and singers as much as possible.”

Zouves said production re-evaluated their protocols even with it being a false alarm.

“I woke us up to say it’s possible,” said Zouves. “It is possible this could spread within the infrastructure of the organization, and our singers we need to be responsible for them.”

Programs resume Friday at The Charles H. Morris Center at Trustees’ Garden (10 E. Broad Street).