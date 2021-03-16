Savannah VA Outpatient Clinic offers vaccine to enrolled veterans of all ages

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Veterans of any age enrolled in VA care are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Savannah VA Outpatient Clinic.

Veterans can make an appointment at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center’s clinic, located at 1170 Shawnee Street, by calling 843-789-6900. Appointments will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are very excited to now be able to offer all of our Veterans the COVID-19 vaccine,” stated Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Director and CEO Scott Isaacks.

VA medical centers receive a federal supply of the vaccine through the Veterans Health Administration. Officials say each center can control rollout based on the age of eligible veterans and vaccine supply.

“Based on supply allocation, we are scheduling appointments week to week,” said Isaacks. “This scheduling process has been working well for us and our Veterans, and we have not had to cancel any vaccine appointments.”

Veterans with questions about eligibility for VA care can call 843-789-7008 to speak to an eligibility and enrollment specialist.

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center serves about 80,000 veterans at six outpatient clinics along the Georgia and South Carolina coasts.

To date, officials say the center has administered more than 35,000 vaccine doses to veterans.