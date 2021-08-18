Savannah State urges students to get vaccinated, mask up

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Over the past few weeks, universities around the country have implemented mask mandates, even establishing incentives to get their students vaccinated.

With the COVID-19 delta variant at play, Savannah State University officials said they are urging students to roll up their sleeves.

“We encouraged them before they came to campus, and they can once here be vaccinated as well or either be tested for COVID,” said Annette Ogletree-McDougal, Savannah State University Vice President for Marketing and Communications.

Savannah State is making access to appointments as easy as walking across campus.

“We do have a vaccine clinic on campus, so it makes it very convenient for students they can go onto our website and schedule a test or vaccine appointment,” McDougal explained.

While masks are not mandatory, the school strongly suggests students stay masked up.

“They are asked to still wear masks, again we highly encourage them to wear masks in the facilities, in the classrooms, that is what we are asking them to do,” McDougal said.

This fall, Savannah State students have the option of classes in all forms: in-person, virtual or hybrid.

McDougal stated, “We try to make it as convenient for our students to be able to continue their education and not have it interrupted in any way.”

Before any campus events take place, the university said they will follow their COVID protocol.

“We want them to be able to enjoy campus life, that is why they are here to have that HBCU experience, to have that college experience,” McDougal said. “We want to give them that experience, and the way that we can do that and do it safely is to have them vaccinated and remember to wear a mask.”

If COVID cases spike, McDougal said the university has strategies in place.