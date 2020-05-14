Savannah State professors 3D print hundreds of COVID-19 face masks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Over the past two months, the Savannah State University (SSU) MakerSpace has transformed into a 3D printing lab for face masks.

SSU professors Nicholas Silberg and Dr. Theo Plothe have put the lab’s two MakerBot printers to good use just about every day since March 17.

Silberg, who serves as the university’s fine arts, humanities and wellness department chairperson, and Plothe, who’s a journalism and mass communications assistant professor, say they’ve printed over 200 masks so far.

“We’ve paused everything else that we’ve been working on to solely make masks,” Plothe told WSAV.com NOW.

“I see this as a public mission of the university in order to improve the community,” he said.

Their colorful creations are the products of a 3D printing file from Mark Causey, a Cumming-based dentist who spearheaded the Fired By Corona movement from his orthodontics office.

“[Causey] first made the masks that we now produce, and their group is still producing masks and sending out the print file to other people so that we can sort of have a groundswell of people making these masks,” Plothe explained.

He says that while these masks are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), they can still offer some form of protection against COVID-19.

“They’re not for medical use, but for Joe Blow on the street, these are better than a cloth mask because they’re filtered,” Plothe said.

Silberg and Plothe have already sent their masks to groups in Wisconsin and Louisiana, and are currently awaiting approval to share 75 of them with a nursing home in Baxley.

SSU police officers will also soon be outfitted with the masks, Plothe says.

They’re made from a type of plastic called polylactic acid, or PLA.

The tubes of plastic are laid down on to the machine and are heated to temperatures between 212 and 217 degrees Fahrenheit.

“That makes them hot enough so that they can be spread in liquid form and make the print,” Plothe said.

A fan inside the machine cools the plastic, allowing it to harden into the desired structure and shape of the masks.

Each mask is the result of several hours of printing. The taller of the two printers, called the MakerBot Z18, takes over 13 hours to produce four large masks.

Plothe says the time, effort and dedication are worth it if it helps keep people safe.

“The more we can normalize wearing masks, the more that we can pump out and get out into the community, the more people understand wearing a mask is a good thing — it’s not a bad thing,” said Plothe, who has 3D printed himself a Batman-themed Bane mask.

“We should all be masked up anytime we are in a group of three or more people,” he added.

They’re able to provide the raw masks, and it’s up to the people who receive them to filter, seal and band them however they see fit, according to Plothe.

The professors are open to getting help from the community.

“If there’s anybody that wants to make masks who has a 3D printer sitting around, they can contact us and we will share a file with you,” Plothe said, adding, “you can produce them, give them to us, and then we will find a place to distribute them.”

They intend to keep producing the masks for the foreseeable future.

“I think we’re fooling ourselves if we think by August we’re all gonna be copacetic,” Plothe said of the ongoing pandemic.

People with 3D printers who can create masks can contact Nicholas Silberg and Dr. Theo Plothe by email or phone at silbergn@savannahstate.edu and 912-358-3335 or plothet@savannahstate.edu and 912-358-3362, respectively.