Savannah small business owner shares story of struggle, survival as pandemic wears on

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Like many small business owners, Zelonia Williams has taken a financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s just a sad time,” Williams told WSAV.com NOW. “It’s just a very sad time, it’s a very difficult time.”

During any other season, all three of her businesses would be keeping her busy.

The entrepreneur founded Savannah nonprofit, Future Minds Literacy and Adult Education, which helps people without a high school diploma obtain their GED.

She also heads her event planning business, Celebrations Unlimited, as well as her custom embroidery service, Patches.

However, as COVID-19 cases started to rise, so did her number of cancelled events.

“Celebrations Unlimited, almost 30 brides gone, and there’s pretty much nothing I can do about it,” Williams said, adding that this time of year is normally the high-peak period for wedding planners.

“I never in my business plan prepared for this,” she said. “This is nowhere in my business plan, nowhere.”

She says she was fortunate that despite the cancelations, her clients provided a way for her to earn money amid the unforeseen circumstances.

“It’s kind of sad, but I’m now paid to cancel events,” Williams said, adding that many clients would rather forego the hassle of making several calls to nix plans.

At first, the light at the end of the tunnel seemed to come in the form of possible stimulus aid from the government.

However, that light quickly dimmed.

“With all of the money that is available to a lot of small business owners, I was told in the beginning I was not eligible for it,” she recalled. “The question I asked myself is, ‘why?’”

Williams found out that since she didn’t employ staff members and instead hired contract workers, she wouldn’t be able to receive much-needed financial help.

It was her worst nightmare.

“That woke me up,” Williams said, and she realized she had to ask herself a new question: “What am I going to do about it?”

“That was the first thing that said, ‘wipe your tears, get up, get it together, or it’s going to get a little bit difficult for you,'” she said.

While she’s struggled with frustrating days where she wants to simply shut down, Williams says she’s still finding ways to stay motivated.

She’s been using every resource at her disposal to keep her businesses afloat and continue providing for herself and her 12-year-old son, DJ.

Williams says the support from her community has meant a lot during this trying time.

“I have various organizations working with me,” she told WSAV.com NOW.

“I have Good Cause, they’re out here working with me closely, I have Savannah PR, Multicultural Chamber, Savannah Chamber, they are all just working with me as it pertains to sustaining me, giving me the resources that I need in order just keep a smile on my face, keep my doors open,” she said.

Meanwhile, she’s relying largely on Patches to get her through this rough patch.

“Patches is somewhat compensating for what I’m missing with my other businesses,” she said.

“I can’t stress how much Patches is in my veins,” she added.

The idea for the custom embroidery company came to her in her sleep one night, Williams says.

“I wanted to be able to empower and inspire individuals, and I wanted a creative way, fashionably, to do this,” Williams shared while showing off her own designs sewn onto her denim jacket, which quickly reveals she’s a sorority sister of Delta Sigma Theta.

“This jacket means the world to me because it’s my story, it tells a lot about me,” Williams said, adding, “If you want to know about me, just stop me for a second, I don’t have to open my mouth; check my jacket out.”

Road to recovery

Along with continuing to sell her custom designs, Williams says she’s taking advantage of several resources online to help her bounce back stronger than ever.

“Things that I did not have the time to do, I’m doing those things, and that’s another thing—we have the time to do those things now,” Williams said. “So, there is no excuse when it’s time to get back rolling.”

She noted that many of these resources cost nothing, and urged her fellow small business owners to seek them out and utilize them.

“This is the time to not be weak; especially as a small business owner, you will drown if you’re not able to be creative, if you’re not able to keep up with what’s going on in the news, stay abreast of your clients, staying educated,” Williams said.

“There are so many different seminars out there now that’s free of charge, and I remember some that were $200, $300,” she added.

Looking toward to the future for small businesses, Williams says what she and many others are going through is an eye opener.

“We get it now,” she said. “Businesses now understand that we can’t take anything for granted, because we can be shut down in 2.3 seconds; it can happen.”