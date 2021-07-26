Savannah reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations rise

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah has reinstated its mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Chatham County and across the U.S. The order is in effect immedately.

Mayor Van Johnson announced the decision at his weekly press conference on Monday. This comes nearly two months after the city shifted its mask mandate to an advisory on June 1, effectively making face masks optional. It also lifted other restrictions in the following weeks.

Image provided by the Coastal Health District.

The county is seeing infections and hospitalizations rise, comparable to what was seen in early March. At that time numbers were sharply declining after reaching highs in January and February.

Since July 1, Chatham County has been reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases. The 7-day rolling average of cases has risen to 62. The community transmission index has also sharply increased to 230, which reports new cases from the past two weeks per 100,000 residents.

Image provided by the Coastal Health District.

Johnson said he’s been monitoring the COVID-19 situation and recently proclaimed “everything is on the table” to address COVID-19. Johnson mentioned a mask mandate, capacity limits among other things to fight against the novel coronavirus.

The percent positive of tests has fluctuated between low and moderate. Chatham County isn’t alone in its uptick in COVID-19 infections, the remaining seven counties are also seeing an uptick in cases. It’s also not alone in reinstating mask mandates locally. It’s following Hinesville and Liberty County’s decisions to bring back mask requirements.

The counties are experiencing different levels of infection and Camden County’s community transmission is four times as high as Chatham’s, according to the Coastal Health District. The latest data reports a high of 809.

