Savannah physician invents medical device to protect healthcare workers from COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – A Savannah physician is working to address the shortage of personal protective equipment across the country.

Dr. Jerry Williams is waiting on approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a medical device he created called the IsoPro Chamber. The abbreviation stands for Portable Negative Pressure Medical/Dental Procedure Isolation Chamber.

Williams told News 3 that as the owner of an urgent care company and an emergency dental care company, he was not satisfied with PPE options for his staff. That is why he decided to make his own invention.

“That negative pressure isolation room in a hospital is flawed in that the provider, the nurse, the doctor, the X-ray technician, whoever is walking in to care for the patient in a contaminated environment,” said Williams. “This device, with the air blowers and filters on it, allows the provider to work on the patient and, at the same time, not be in a contaminated environment.”

The IsoPro Chamber is clear with sleeved/gloved access portals that will fit around the patient’s head and filter the air using blowers, HEPA filters, and possibly UV light. Medical professionals can access the patient through 12 different portals.





Williams is working with Representative Buddy Carter, (R) Georgia, to get Emergency Use authorization from the FDA. The physician already has a provisional patent.

Rep. Carter told News that he believes the device could be groundbreaking.

“This is what we need more of. We need more of people stepping up and coming up with innovative ideas like this that is just going to make all of us feel safer in order to get back out again,” said Representative Buddy Carter.

Carter wants people to get back out in order to boost the economy, which is part of the reason Williams plans to manufacture the devices in Savannah. He said he hopes to create jobs for engineers laid off of work due to the coronavirus. Williams’ goal would be to ramp up to 10,000 units a month within 3-6 months of beginning manufacturing.

Dr. Williams is currently working on ergonomic testing. He hopes to get the green light from the FDA in the next two weeks.