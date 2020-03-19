Savannah nonprofit seeks food donations for kids in need during school closures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As schools and community centers shut their doors as a precaution amid the coronavirus outbreak, a local nonprofit organization is making sure children in need still have food on the table.

People of Action Caring for Kids (P.A.C.K.) is ramping up their usual efforts of helping provide snack items and easy-to-prepare meals for kids.

Most of the items are packed by kids themselves, says founder Malena Stone.

“[Something that is] really special about the bags is the kids write their name on the bag, and we tell them it just kind of gives them responsibility for the children they’re packing a bag of food for, and it lets them make a difference,” Stone told WSAV.com NOW.

“Our motto is ‘Making a difference, one bag at a time,’” she added.

“We have community people stop by pretty much all day dropping things off, and it’s been so neat to see how many people care about our community and want to help each other,” said P.A.C.K. founder Malena Stone.

Right now, P.A.C.K.’s warehouse at 4 Mall Terrace is stuffed with all kinds of food items ready to be delivered to those that need them.

“We pack bags for 10,000 children every month and about 33 different schools and community centers, and people from all walks of life go out to deliver food in our community,” Stone said. “It’s a beautiful thing to watch.”

Her organization is asking for the public’s help by providing food donations as she anticipates a greater need in the coming weeks.

“We expect that our numbers will probably double in the next few weeks as more families are at home without things in their pantry that are going to be able to help them, so we’re really hoping that the community kind of rallies behind this project,” Stone said.

P.A.C.K. is looking for donations including full-sizes boxes of cereal, single-serve snacks that you might find in a lunchbox, easy meal items including Ramen noodles or macaroni and cheese.

“I think it’s easy just to forget how many kids there are in need in our community, and I think all of the crisis situations around us has just pushed it to the forefront,” Stone said.

“It kind of in a way highlights the need for non profit organizations and churches just to rally together to help those in need that are in Savannah,” she said.

To donate food to P.A.C.K., items can be left in the buckets outside of their warehouse at 4 Mall Terrace in Savannah.



Visit their website at packsavannah.org for more information on donating or volunteering.