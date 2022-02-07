‘I thank God for this place’: Long haul COVID patient details road to recovery at Savannah hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Ella Campbell considers herself one of the lucky ones.

After contracting COVID-19 in August, her symptoms persisted for nearly two months before she visited Memorial Health’s COVID rehabilitation clinic.

Following her full recovery, she details her hard-fought battle with long haul COVID.

“I was depressed because I just felt useless and hopeless. I say, ‘Well I’m older now, so maybe this is it,’” Campbell explained.

Nearly two months have passed since Campbell last stepped foot in Memorial Health in December.

“I never thought I would walk right again, talk right again. I was really messed up,” Campbell recalled.

She endured antibody treatments in September before being put through all phases of COVID-19 therapy. From physical to occupational — even speech therapy was needed to help get her back on her feet.

“I was dizzy, I couldn’t hardly walk, I couldn’t hardly smell,” Campbell said. “I had no appetite and I am an eater, I love to eat.”

Officials with Memorial Health say Campbell isn’t alone.

They’ve dealt with many patients experiencing long haul COVID symptoms over the course of the last year.

“We’ve had a wide variety of patients, from ages 40 to 70 plus. We’ve had mild symptoms with just some fatigue and mild shortness of breath to patients who were hospitalized for several months. You know, some patients are on oxygen some patients are not, so it’s really just a wide spectrum,” explained Carty Powers, manager of Outpatient Therapy at Memorial Health.

Following Campbell’s long-fought, four-month battle with COVID, she says she’s now feeling better than ever.

Campbell contributes it to those working tirelessly on the front lines.

“I thank God for this place and the people that work here, I really do,” she said. “I know I would not have made it, I would have gave up if alone from just being depressed. From not being who I am and being able to move and do.”

Officials with Memorial Health say they’ve already hit the 100 mark when it comes to patient visits who are battling long haul COVID since opening their rehabilitation program in September, but so far, many of them have worked their way back to full health.

For more information on Memorial Health’s rehabilitation programs, visit here or contact their office directly at 912-350-7128.