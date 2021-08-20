Savannah Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Gov. Kemp’s executive order

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Thursday “to protect Georgia businesses.”

This executive order states that local governments will not be able to impose mask or vaccination requirements on Georgia businesses. During the press conference, Gov. Kemp said the unemployment rate continues to drop for the 15th straight month.

This streak makes Georgia the lowest of the ten most populous states when it comes to unemployment.

This is Kemp’s idea of protecting Georgia businesses as he believes small businesses from Atlanta to Savannah would not survive another round of shutdowns.

WSAV News 3 spoke with Savannah Mayor Van Johnson who said, “it’s disappointing yet not unexpected.”

Although not required, businesses can follow COVID-19 restrictions at the local level, If they choose to do so.