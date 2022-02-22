Savannah Mayor Johnson reveals he had COVID

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, he announced in a press conference Tuesday.

The Savannah mayor said he didn’t experience any symptoms.

“Did not have a cold, did not have a sneeze — nothing,” Johnson said.

The mayor said he tested positive back on Jan. 20 when he was in Washington, D.C. The annual U.S. Conference of Mayors was taking place at the time.

Johnson said he followed the latest quarantine guidelines and “immediately took myself out of commission for five-plus days.”

He reminded Savannahians that “we can’t relax yet,” and encouraged them to take COVID precautions and consider vaccination.

“My experience with COVID would have been different if I was not fully vaccinated and also boosted,” Johnson said.

This marks the mayor’s first COVID diagnosis.