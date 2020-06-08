Savannah man who lost dad to COVID-19 supports protests, reminds those involved to take precautions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — “He was just a calm, collected, good person. He loved crosswords,” said Savannah resident Jordan Jones of his father, Paul Osterman.

The 58-year-old native of Utica, New York, worked in computer science and information technology.

But music, his family says, was Osterman’s life. He enjoyed playing piano for his family and friends, and also served as the organist for Savannah’s Wesley Oak United Methodist Church, where he accompanied the choir each week.

Jones says his dad took the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. Osterman somehow contracted the virus near the end of February.

The family wasn’t aware of any major prior medical issues plaguing Osterman’s health, Jones shared.

“He did suffer from sleep apnea, and that’s something that apparently affected him in a big way,” he told WSAV.com NOW.

He says his father slept for much of two weeks and eventually wound up in the intensive care unit.

Two weeks later, Osterman suffered a cardiac arrest.

“It happened, just, ‘boom,’” Jones recalled as he snapped his fingers. “Very quickly.”

Osterman lost his fight with COVID-19 on April 12, 2020. Jones says his father was around the seventh person to die of the virus in Chatham County.

He described the painful ordeal of knowing his dad was sick and not being able to visit him as “torture.”

“My brother and my mom tried to go to the front door [of the hospital] once, and they turned them away, and it made us angry because we got to see a lot of politicians able to go in and they would advertise that fact,” Jones said. “We thought that was kind of cruel.”

He says as local hospitals begin to ease up on their COVID-19 visitor restrictions, it feels bittersweet.

“We know that now, families are starting to be able to, and we just wish that we could have,” Jones said.

Protesting amid a pandemic: Where two crises meet

Now, amid the ongoing global health issue, has arisen a different crisis: police brutality, racial tensions, cries for justice and protests for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others who have lost their lives at the hands of law enforcement officers.

“It’s hard to describe how that feels to watch people in large groups and to have them go about their daily lives the next day, like nothing ever happened,” Jones said.

“If it happens to them, they’ll know what I’m saying, they’ll know how I feel; it’s kind of indescribable.”

As he spoke with WSAV.com NOW, a crowd of protestors marched through Chippewa Square behind him, many wearing masks as they chanted the names of those who had died.

Jones says he fully supports and understands the need for the protests happening across the country and overseas.

If you can do your civic duty to quarantine and protect the people that are in danger of this virus and to respect the deceased, but also go out and fight injustice and be heard, I feel that that’s where these two crises meet.” Jordan Jones, lost father to COVID-19

“These are imperfect times, and there’s no perfect time for a national protest,” he said. “You kind of have to strike while the iron is hot, and I get that, and I think that people are just frustrated from the virus, they needed a way to fuel their anger, and there’s anger for a lot of reasons right now; justifiably so.”

However, Jones says he wants protesters to keep in mind as they march in close quarters that COVID-19 is still out there.

On Facebook, he shared a post with the public regarding his concerns about protesting as the pandemic continues.

“I hope that people are taking proper precautions following protests,” he wrote in his post. “As someone who lost his father to [COVID-19], it is a very sensitive topic for me, and I can’t describe the anger/frustration when I hear people on Facebook say things like, ‘This is more important than [COVID-19], or, ‘we can worry about the virus later.’”

Jones told WSAV.com NOW that some people have even called the virus a hoax.

“I can’t tell you how hurtful it is as somebody who’s lost someone to hear somebody say that the reason that your father died isn’t real, or that it’s overblown because it hasn’t happened to them,” he shared.

‘Have respect for people that have been affected by this’

In his post, he added that the United States is “due for an overhaul,” and he supports the protests 100 percent.

He asked for those going out protesting to wear masks and self-isolate following participation in a protest.

“Somebody said online, ‘I just want to let everybody know that I’ve quarantined myself following the protest,’ and I thought, ‘there we go, there’s my entry way into feeling an understanding and being able to feel okay about things,’” Jones said.

“If you can do your civic duty to quarantine and protect the people that are in danger of this virus and to respect the deceased, but also go out and fight injustice and be heard, I feel that that’s where these two crises meet,” he said.

“I do respect people that want to go and protest and fight racial inequality but do it in a safe way, in a respectful way, because the virus may not have affected them, but it has affected plenty of families around the country,” he added.

He also suggested that if a person spots a fellow protester without a mask to make them aware of it.

“If you see a protester who’s going around their daily business the next day, ask them why they aren’t quarantining,” Jones said.

He adds that he doesn’t respect those who try to place one issue over the other.

“There was one person that said, ‘you go die on your COVID hill, and I’ll go die on my George Floyd hill,’ as if these two things are separate,” Jones said. “I don’t think that’s fair, I think it’s short-sighted.”

As he wrapped up his Facebook post, the mourning son shared that the U.S. owes it to George Floyd “to be loud, but we also owe it to families of the deceased, and the immunocompromised to do the right thing, and isolate ourselves after.”

He says while there’s a chance that local COVID-19 cases won’t rise following the protests, he feels as someone directly impacted by the virus, it’s not worth the risk.

“If you’re going to go out and protest, mask up, quarantine after, have respect for people that have been affected by this and be part of the global cause to squash this virus,” Jones said.