Savannah gym keeps members moving during coronavirus with virtual 5K race

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Now that gyms are closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, people may be feeling a little stir crazy. Luckily, local fitness instructors are getting creative to provide the Savannah community with safe ways to get some fresh air and stay active.

Orangetheory Fitness Savannah hosted its first ever virtual 5K race and one mile fun run on Saturday morning. Participants tuned in to Facebook Live for a remote group stretch followed by a motivational speech and a countdown. Then, they were off!

Race participants ran their 5K wherever they chose to, then shared their times on the Orangetheory Fitness Savannah Facebook page. A “winner” from all participants who posted on Facebook will be chosen at random to win a prize.

Virtual 5K runner Brandon Ussery says it was tough to have gym access abruptly cut off, but live exercise sessions like this help him feel connected to his fitness community.

“I started seeing that and seeing that they were being active of there and posting workouts and new challenges,” Ussery said. “It motivated me to get back into it and do something at home and stay with the group. I also really didn’t want to go back to Orangetheory super sore, not having done anything for a while.”

Ussery says his friendships with his coaches and other members also keep him motivated to keep exercising during this uncertain time.

“We like them so much, and we like going to their classes and connecting,” Ussery said. “As soon as they start posting online and posting on that Facebook page, it’s easy for us to be like ‘Let’s check it out and see what they are doing today and how they are motivating me to workout at home.'”

Orangetheory Fitness Savannah is sharing more at-home workouts on the gym’s public Facebook page and Instagram page during the coronavirus outbreak.

